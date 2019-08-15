Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $273-$293 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.31 million.Viavi Solutions also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.14-0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viavi Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.60. 4,762,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 14,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $204,698.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,913.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,556 shares of company stock worth $307,093. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

