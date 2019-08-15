Victoria’s (VCP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON VCP traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 483 ($6.31). The stock had a trading volume of 81,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $605.67 million and a P/E ratio of -75.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 504.22. Victoria has a 12-month low of GBX 315 ($4.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 855.20 ($11.17).

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

