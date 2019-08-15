VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Trading Up 0.5%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC)’s stock price were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.57, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 76,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.