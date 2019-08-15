VITE (VITE) Market Capitalization Hits $8.80 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. VITE has a total market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VITE has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One VITE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinEx, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00276155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.01352305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023249 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00096231 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000462 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,162,655 tokens. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs.

VITE Token Trading

VITE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, IDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

