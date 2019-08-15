VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Trading Down 2.9%

VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33, 52,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 269,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39.

About VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)

VIVO Cannabis Inc manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc in August 2018. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

