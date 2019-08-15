Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $24,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,055.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul T. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,993. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.84 million, a P/E ratio of -142.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 31.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,056,000 after purchasing an additional 555,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $11,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 343,023 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $13,129,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCRA. ValuEngine cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $36.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

