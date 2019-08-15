W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $73.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WRB. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.71 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.40.

WRB traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,023. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,128,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,024.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $983,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,855 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 36.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 10,897,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,769 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 51.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,106,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,507,000 after purchasing an additional 669,785 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

