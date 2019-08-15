W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Major Shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 Buys 24,703 Shares of Stock

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) major shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 purchased 24,703 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.91 per share, with a total value of $1,603,471.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

North Latitude Fund Lp 40 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, North Latitude Fund Lp 40 purchased 198,096 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.42 per share, with a total value of $12,563,248.32.

W. R. Grace & Co stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.04. 5,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $513.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 85.42%. W. R. Grace & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,490,000 after buying an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,032,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,543,000 after buying an additional 67,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

