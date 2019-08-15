Wabi Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (WABI)

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Wabi has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Wabi has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wabi token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00276064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.01314762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023501 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00096310 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Wabi Profile

Wabi was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. The official website for Wabi is wacoin.io. Wabi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico. The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken. Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wabi Token Trading

Wabi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wabi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wabi using one of the exchanges listed above.

