Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Walmart updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

NYSE WMT traded up $5.38 on Thursday, reaching $111.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,620,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.31. Walmart has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

