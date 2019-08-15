Warburg Research Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €110.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €93.00 ($108.14).

BC8 opened at €87.70 ($101.98) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 12-month high of €110.80 ($128.84).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

