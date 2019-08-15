Warburg Research Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €112.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZO1. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. zooplus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €114.00 ($132.56).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 traded up €1.00 ($1.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €111.20 ($129.30). 7,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.04. The company has a market capitalization of $791.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. zooplus has a 52 week low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 52 week high of €161.10 ($187.33).

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

