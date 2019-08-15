Warburg Research Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.38 ($51.60).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €35.22 ($40.95) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.59. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52 week low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 52 week high of €52.65 ($61.22).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

