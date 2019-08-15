Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.41% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $25,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,877. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $50.73.

