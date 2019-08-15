Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 103,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 131.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 78,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 44,634 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 370.0% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 35,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.24. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $116.80.

