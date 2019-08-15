WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Director Barbara L. Bowles Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $89,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WEC stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $89.95. 31,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,318. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 574.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 184,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 199,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,412 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,974,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $77.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

