Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,939,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 17,346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,672 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Diageo by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,099,000 after purchasing an additional 231,125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,095,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,279,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,270 shares during the period. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.07.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.