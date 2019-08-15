Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.93.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $598,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,496. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $364.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $377.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

