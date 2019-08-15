Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 6,614 Shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.17% of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

MCA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. 12,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,958. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

