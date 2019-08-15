Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,359 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 535 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.74. 14,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,324. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.14. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $150.68 and a one year high of $259.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.