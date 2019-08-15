Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 81,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 17,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,635,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.83.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.25. 14,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

