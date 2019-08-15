Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 13,640 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of Aptiv worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Aptiv by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.16.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.64. 19,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.