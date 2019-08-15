Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 347,587 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,587 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.40% of Two Harbors Investment worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,114,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,263,000 after purchasing an additional 398,449 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,256,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 712,925 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,961,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,594,000 after acquiring an additional 464,431 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,907,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 34,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.08. 34,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

