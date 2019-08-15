Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $11.93 Million Holdings in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,301 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Milacron were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Milacron by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Milacron in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Milacron in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milacron during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Milacron by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Milacron alerts:

In related news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $81,435.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of MCRN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.67. 17,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,741. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72. Milacron Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Milacron Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Milacron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milacron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.