Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $7.66 Million Investment in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 838,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 2.91% of Mesa Air Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 76.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 151,300 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 6,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $174.76 million and a PE ratio of 4.84. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $180.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.91 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.68%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MESA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on Mesa Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

