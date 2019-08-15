Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 52,052 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,052 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.52% of PolyOne worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POL. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PolyOne by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PolyOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PolyOne by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in PolyOne by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wellington Shields raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of POL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,725. PolyOne Co. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $903.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.