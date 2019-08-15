Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 694,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

DFIN stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,277. The company has a market capitalization of $388.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.76. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 26.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

