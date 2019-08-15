Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 33,608 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,608 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 25,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 216,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 79,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.90. 71,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

