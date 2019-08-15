Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2019 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They wrote, “Our new 12-month, $24, vs. our prior $47 target on shares of Nektar is based on a 12-year DCF-driven, sum-of-the-parts analysis. Our DCF is driven by beta of 1.62, terminal growth rate of 0.5%, risk premium of 4.93%, calculated WACC of 10.0%, and tax rate of 15% beginning in FY 2027.””

8/11/2019 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $50.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

8/9/2019 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

8/9/2019 – Nektar Therapeutics was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

8/9/2019 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/8/2019 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

8/1/2019 – Nektar Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/31/2019 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several candidates and regulatory updates lined up for the next several quarters. Moreover, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s financial position. Nektar is poised to receive sales milestone payments plus royalties for Movantik, Adynovate and Neulasta, under license agreements with AstraZeneca, Takeda and Amgen, respectively. Its recent co-development deals with Lilly for NKTR-358 and Bristol-Myers for NKTR-214 are encouraging. The deals provide revenues and reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company’s results in the future. Loss estimates have narrowed ahead of the Q2 results. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

7/26/2019 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $81.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/20/2019 – Nektar Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,657. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $69.76.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,070,354.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,553,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lutz Lingnau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $346,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,667 shares of company stock worth $7,521,310 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.