Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lanxess (LXS)

Lanxess (ETR: LXS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €77.30 ($89.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €68.40 ($79.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Lanxess had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/6/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Lanxess had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

7/19/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lanxess stock traded down €2.02 ($2.35) during trading on Thursday, hitting €49.66 ($57.74). 550,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.46. Lanxess AG has a 12-month low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 12-month high of €70.66 ($82.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

