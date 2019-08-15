Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WB. Credit Suisse Group cut Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $45.54 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Weibo in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.46.

Weibo stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.42. 74,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.36. Weibo has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.65 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 35.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,591,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,658 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,148,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 929,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,615,000 after purchasing an additional 498,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,143,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,904,000 after purchasing an additional 376,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,466,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.