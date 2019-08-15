Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 1,734 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 95.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,690,000 after purchasing an additional 848,157 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $64,498,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,536,000 after purchasing an additional 149,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,725,000 after purchasing an additional 103,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 468,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,329,000 after purchasing an additional 83,112 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total transaction of $16,673,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,866 shares in the company, valued at $77,644,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,750 shares of company stock worth $17,659,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $350.29. 2,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,186. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.