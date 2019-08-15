Westpac Banking Corp Buys 28,832 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.46% of Steelcase worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 639.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

SCS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,933. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Steelcase had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $824.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Steelcase currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Steelcase news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,037 shares of company stock worth $2,557,519 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

