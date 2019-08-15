Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of UGI worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of UGI by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,729,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,607 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in UGI by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,829,000 after buying an additional 700,265 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in UGI by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,515,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,013,000 after buying an additional 481,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in UGI by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 413,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,940,000 after buying an additional 213,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $1,350,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $128,167.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,113 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.60. 361,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $59.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Several analysts have commented on UGI shares. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of UGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

