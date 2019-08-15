Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 29,826 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in State Street by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in State Street by 693.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in State Street by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its stake in State Street by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,604. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. State Street Corp has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $90.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $199,745. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.