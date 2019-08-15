Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,400 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $24.63. 23,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.