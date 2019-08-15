WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $12.84, approximately 26,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 18,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTBDY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37.

WHITBREAD PLC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

