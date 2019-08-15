Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) will report $445.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $490.80 million and the lowest is $397.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $566.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WLL has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,417,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,485. The firm has a market cap of $763.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.92. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $55.17.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.