Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading Down 5.9%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.84 and last traded at $62.19, 1,729,740 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,539,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

