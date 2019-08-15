WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

WLMIY opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.84. WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR alerts:

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Europe, Ghana, Nigeria, Vietnam, India, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.