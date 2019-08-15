Windlab (ASX:WND) Shares Down 4.6%

Windlab Ltd (ASX:WND) was down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.73 ($0.51) and last traded at A$0.73 ($0.51), approximately 14,630 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.76 ($0.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 million and a PE ratio of -12.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.80.

About Windlab (ASX:WND)

Windlab Limited develops, finances, constructs, and operates wind farms in Australia, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, and the United States. It also provides asset management services to various opertaing wind farms. The company has development projects with a capacity of approximately 7,000 megawatts.

