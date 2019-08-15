WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) Trading Down 1.1%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.92, approximately 31,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 72,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.