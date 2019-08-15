Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 268 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 73,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,431,723,000 after buying an additional 149,307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 210,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.77. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $149.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 885,102 shares of company stock worth $71,110,429. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

