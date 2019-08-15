Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,605 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

