Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 48,855 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 438,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 83,303 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $22.94.

