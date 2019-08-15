Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $243,000 in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWX. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,401,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,349,000 after acquiring an additional 314,750 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 255,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,453,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

