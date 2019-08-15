Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Releases Earnings Results

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $47.65 million for the quarter. Xunlei updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

XNET stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.53. 29,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37. Xunlei has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 22,667.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 247,300 shares during the period. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

