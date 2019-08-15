Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Increased to C$5.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on YRI. Eight Capital raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.30 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE YRI traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.36. The company had a trading volume of 416,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,778. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.02. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.41 and a 12 month high of C$4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$620.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.