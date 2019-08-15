Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$3.23 ($2.29) and last traded at A$3.23 ($2.29), 13,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.38 ($2.40).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$3.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Yancoal Australia alerts:

In other news, insider Fucun Wang 298,350 shares of Yancoal Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th.

About Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL)

Yancoal Australia Ltd Engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of metallurgical and thermal coal in Japan, Singapore, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It owns 81% interests in the Moolarben coal mine located in the Western Coalfields of New South Wales; 100% interests in the Stratford Duralie mines located within the New South Wales Gloucester Basin; 100% interests in the Yarrabee mine located to the northeast of Blackwater in Central Queensland's Bowen Basin; 50% interests in the Middlemount mine located to the north-east of Emerald in Queensland's Bowen Basin; and 80% interests in the Mount Thorley mine and 84.5% interests in the Warkworth mine in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Yancoal Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yancoal Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.