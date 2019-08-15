Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have commented on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. HSBC set a $45.00 price target on Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Yandex by 45.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

YNDX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,247. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. Yandex has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $41.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

